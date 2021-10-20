Three-Member SIT Constituted to Probe Singhu Border Killing

Three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Varinder Kumar, ADGP and Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab has been constituted to investigate the Singhu border killing, reported ANI, citing the office of Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP).

As per a copy of the order shared by ANI, Inderbir Singh, DIG Feroepur Range and Harvinder Singh Virk, SSP Tarn Raran are also part of the team.



The order further states that the head of the team may further “co-opt any other police officer(s) posted in the State for the enquiry as per needs and requirements”. Further, Kumar would be at the liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other wing or unit of the Punjab Police in connection with the investigation.