Singhu Border: Gunshots Fired Near Farmers’ Protest Site
After the firing was reported, police personnel from Haryana’s Kundli, went to the spot and launched a probe.
Unidentified persons reportedly fired gunshots in the air near the Singhu border on Sunday, 7 March, night while protesting farmers were participating in langar.
The Singhu border is the one of the main sites of the farmers’ protest, against the three contentious farm laws, which completed 100 days on Saturday.
As per India Today, the police suspects that the miscreants who fired the shots were from Punjab because the vehicle they had used had a number plate of the state.
On Saturday, farmers carried out a five-hour peaceful blockade to mark the 100th day of protests against the three new farm laws on Saturday.
On Monday, hundreds of women farmers took out tractor marches to mark International Women’s Day.
Hundreds and thousands of farmers, majority of whom are Sikh and from northern states of India, have been agitating against the introduction of the controversial agricultural farm bills since September.
These protests are being held at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur sites. Farmers all across the country have decided to hold protests against the Centre until the laws are repealed.
