Singhu Border: Gunshots Fired Near Farmers’ Protest Site

Unidentified persons reportedly fired gunshots in the air near the Singhu border on Sunday, 7 March, night while protesting farmers were participating in langar.

The Singhu border is the one of the main sites of the farmers’ protest, against the three contentious farm laws, which completed 100 days on Saturday.



After the firing was reported, police personnel from Haryana's Kundli, went to the spot and launched a probe.

As per India Today, the police suspects that the miscreants who fired the shots were from Punjab because the vehicle they had used had a number plate of the state.