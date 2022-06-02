KK Funeral Live Updates: Fans, Celebs Pay Respects at Singer's Mumbai Residence

KK Funeral Live News Updates: Two days after the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK', the 53-year-old's cremation will take place in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 June.

Salim Merchant, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and other prominent people from the music industry arrived at the singer's residence to pay their last respects.

KK had collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday, and was brought dead to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).