KK Funeral Live Updates: Fans, Celebs Pay Respects at Singer's Mumbai Residence
The singer collapsed after a concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on 31 May.
KK Funeral Live News Updates: Two days after the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK', the 53-year-old's cremation will take place in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 June.
Salim Merchant, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and other prominent people from the music industry arrived at the singer's residence to pay their last respects.
KK had collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday, and was brought dead to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
According to the initial findings of the post-mortem report, the Bollywood singer died due to a cardiac arrest
As per the report, there was no 'foul play' behind his passing
Full autopsy report will be available after 72 hours
Police have registered a suo moto case of ‘unnatural death’
Prime Minster Narendra Modi, prominent Bollywood personalities, and KK's fans across the nation have expressed their shock and at his untimely death
On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to the singer, and a gun salute was also given in his honour
Alka Yagnik Arrives to Pay Her Last Respects
- 01/03
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 02/03
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 03/03
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Distressed Fans Take to the Internet, Post Tributes
After Tuesday's news, devastated fans took to the internet and shared memories of his songs and what they meant to them. One fan wrote, "
Here is a compilation of all the ways fans have paid tribute to his work, and thanked him for the priceless memories.
Music Composer Salim Merchant Arrives to Pay Last Respects
- 01/02
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 02/02
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
