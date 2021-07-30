'Coach's Roar Louder Than Sindhu's': Twitterati on Park Tae-Sang's Celebrations

Sindhu was lethal throughout the match and her coach was visibly excited. Park Tae-Sang has been training Sindhu since 2019. Sindhu has mentioned how she has improved under the supervision of the South Korean coach and will continue to train under him after the Tokyo Olympics. As a player, Tae-Sang failed to qualify for the semi-final of the 2004 Summer Olympics and, hence, he has an emotional connection to Sindhu's performance in this quadrennial extravaganza.

Park Tae-Sang's celebratory reactions generated a lot of interest among fans. The viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same.