Silence More Powerful Than Speech: In Video, PM Remembers Vajpayee

“His silence was even more powerful than his speech,” remarks Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video devoted to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on the latter’s second death anniversary.

Uploaded on Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter Handle, the video starts with Geet naya gata hoon (I sing a new song ) one of Vajpayee’s most iconic poetic recitations, followed by a voiceover of PM Modi, in which he says “This country can never forget the contributions made by Vajpayee”, who he fondly remembered as ‘Atal ji’.