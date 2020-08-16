Silence More Powerful Than Speech: In Video, PM Remembers Vajpayee
PM Modi tweeted a video of Vajpayee to mark the former PM’s second death anniversary.
“His silence was even more powerful than his speech,” remarks Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video devoted to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on the latter’s second death anniversary.
Uploaded on Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter Handle, the video starts with Geet naya gata hoon (I sing a new song ) one of Vajpayee’s most iconic poetic recitations, followed by a voiceover of PM Modi, in which he says “This country can never forget the contributions made by Vajpayee”, who he fondly remembered as ‘Atal ji’.
His voiceover continuing over moving images of Vajpayee, Modi then says that the former PM had taken the country to new heights on the nuclear frontier and had established an ideal in every role he took up.
“Be it a party leader, a Member of Parliament, a minister or the prime minister, Atal ji established an ideal in every role he took up.”PM Modi
PM Modi then says that although there are multiple achievements in Vajpayee’s life, all of them are significant in their own ways and cannot be ranked over another.
Noting the massive popularity that Vajpayee’s speeches continue to enjoy till date, PM Modi says that if psychologists and speech analysers examine the former PM’s oratory skills, there’s a fair chance that they would find more power in his silence, than in his speeches.
“It is remarkable how the message would be conveyed to thousands, even after he fell silent after uttering a few words.”PM Modi
The video ends with PM Modi offering his tributes to Vajpayee.
