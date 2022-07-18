Sikkim Police Officer Shoots Colleagues at Water Plant, 3 Dead: Delhi Police

A Sikkim police officer killed three of his colleagues after shooting at them on Monday, 18 July, at a water plant in Delhi, reported ANI. The incident took place at Haiderpur area of the national capital.

Earlier reports cited the Delhi Police as saying two had died while one cop had been admitted to a hospital. However, the Delhi Police later said that the third police officer was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The accused has reportedly since been nabbed.

(With inputs from ANI.)