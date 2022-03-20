‘Singh Is King!’: Video of Sikh Man Vibing in Miami Wins Hearts

A Sikh man grooving to beats as he joins a group of dancers on the sidewalk in Miami is winning hearts on social media. In the viral video, people are seen cheering to Saminder Singh Dhindsa and applauding his array of moves ranging from Hip-Hop to Bhangra.

Saminder, whose Instagram handle is @turbanmagic, also posted the video with the caption: "When in Miami... Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video and the boyz encouraged that I randomly join."

The viral video of him on social media are captioned: "Sikh dude does the vibe check in Miami."