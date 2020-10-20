Sikh Man Whose Turban Came Off During Arrest in Bengal Gets Bail

A court in West Bengal’s Howrah on Monday, 19 October, granted bail to Balwinder Singh, the Sikh man whose arrest during BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally earlier in October in Kolkata sparked a row, news agency PTI reported. Singh had been in the custody of the Howrah police since his arrest on 8 October.

He was reportedly granted conditional bail by a court in Howrah.

The arrest had started a social media war, with BJP leaders among those accusing West Bengal police of hurting religious sentiments and alleging that the Howrah district police removed his turban.

However, the West Bengal Home Department had said that policing was done as per law, adding that “Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony.”