Sikh Farmers From Punjab Serve Langar to Shaheen Bagh Protesters

The anti-CAA-NRC protests in Shaheen Bagh, which began on 15 December, have continued for over thirty days. Women have been peacefully protesting on the road and their resistance has inspired many more protests to mushroom in Kanpur, Allahabad, Nagpur and Kolkata.

The leaderless movement has been supported by a team of volunteers, locals and students. They work in shifts to provide bedding, food, medicines and security.

