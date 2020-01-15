Sikh Farmers From Punjab Serve Langar to Shaheen Bagh Protesters
A group of Sikh men from Punjab, part of a farmers’ union, arrived at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, 15 January, to show solidarity with the women protesting there. They also set up a langar to provide freshly cooked food to the protesters.
"We have come here to show solidarity against the Citizenship Act. Modi wants to rule by making people fight with each other. He is not giving jobs to farmers, instead he is making the Muslims and Sikhs fight," one of the farmers told NDTV.
The anti-CAA-NRC protests in Shaheen Bagh, which began on 15 December, have continued for over thirty days. Women have been peacefully protesting on the road and their resistance has inspired many more protests to mushroom in Kanpur, Allahabad, Nagpur and Kolkata.
The leaderless movement has been supported by a team of volunteers, locals and students. They work in shifts to provide bedding, food, medicines and security.
(With inputs from NDTV)
