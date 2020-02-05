Shaheen Bagh Embraces Sikh Farmers Who Were Detained Earlier
A delegation of Sikh farmers from Punjab joined the ongoing protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Wednesday, 5 February.
A Twitter handle by the name 'Shaheen Bagh Official', which in its bio claims to be the 'official account' of the protest, put out a video of the protesters welcoming the farmers.
Earlier, in the wee hours of Wednesday, the handle had tweeted a video saying that the farmers travelling in eight buses were stopped "3 km away from Shaheen Bagh" and were taken to Gurdwara Balasaheb.
Subsequent tweets suggested that they were kept under "heavy police deployment" in the gurdwara and could leave for Shaheen Bagh after negotiating with the cops about the route of their march.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )