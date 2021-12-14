SII to Launch COVID-19 Vaccine for Children in 6 Months: Adar Poonawalla

Poonawalla was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2021, organised in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Further, he underlined that the global vaccine output had outmatched the demand in several countries, including India.

"Certain countries have only vaccinated to the tune of 10 percent or 15 percent of the population, they really need to go to 60-70 percent," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Speaking on the concern surrounding the Omicron variant, Poonawalla said that SII and scientists from Oxford are working on a booster shot that would specifically be more effective against the new mutant variant.

"On the back of enough data, it is safe to say that booster vaccine doses are a proven strategy to get antibodies up to a great extent," Poonawalla iterated, as quoted by ANI.