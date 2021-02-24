SII Dispatches 1st Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccines For Covax Scheme

India's Serum Institute on Tuesday, 23 February dispatched its first batch of vaccine shots for the Covax global inoculation programme that focusses on inoculating at least 20 percent of the most vulnerable population in every country, reported AFP.

Covax has formed agreements with the manufacturers for 2 billion doses to be delivered by 2021. SII will supply 1.1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines to the COVAX facility which is led by the World Health Organization and the GAVI alliance. They also have an option of another billion vaccines shots to be supplied to them.

SII’s head Adar Poonawalla on Sunday, 21 February requested other countries to be patient and said that it had been instructed to prioritise its home market over exports.

The company has already supplied the Indian government as well as other poorer nations with millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.