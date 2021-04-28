SII CEO Adar Poonawalla To Be Given Y-Category Security by CRPF

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla will be provided Y-category security cover by the CRPF, informed PTI, citing Union Government officials on Wednesday, 28 April.

This decision by the Union government comes after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 16 April, requesting security for Poonawalla.

In his letter Singh had stated that Poonawalla has been getting threats from various groups regarding COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

Singh had written, as per PTI: "We are working shoulder-to-shoulder to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with the Government of India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."