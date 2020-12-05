SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Named ‘Asian of the Year’ With Five Others

Other Asians who have been named in the coveted list are Chinese researcher Zhang Yongzhen, who led the team that was first to map and publish online the first complete genome of Sars-CoV-2, the Straits Times reported.

China's Major-General Chen Wei, Japan's Dr Ryuichi Morishita and Singapore's Professor Ooi Eng Eong, are among those who are developing vaccines against the coronavirus infection, and South Korean businessman Seo Jung-jin’s company ‘Celltrion’ is on track to seek conditional approval for the country's first COVID-19 medicine.

The Straits Times referred to these Asians as "the virus busters".

“They are heroes of a kind, having devoted themselves to the pressing cause of resolving the coronavirus pandemic, each in their own capacity,” stated the Straits Times.