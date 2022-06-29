Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Police Arrests Gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria
Punjab Police secured the transit remand of Bhagwanpuria after getting permission from Delhi's Patiala House Court.
The Punjab Police on Wednesday, 29 June, arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria from Delhi in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.
The police made the arrest after obtaining permission from Delhi's Patiala House Court.
The court approved the transit remand of Bhagwanpuria, who was lodged in the Tihar jail, to the Punjab Police for one day. He is scheduled to appear before a local court in Punjab's Mansa.
Two of the shooters who killed Moose Wala allegedly belonged to Bhagwanpuria's gang, The Times of India reported.
Bhagwanpuria, 38, hails from Punjab's Bhagwanpur village and is said to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
He has also been accused of being involved in the killing of gangster Rana Kandhowalia in Amritsar last year.
Two 'Main Shooters' Nabbed by Police
Earlier, the Delhi Police nabbed the two "main shooters" who allegedly gunned down Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa on 29 May.
One of the shooters named Priyavrat, alias Fauji, was in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the right-hand man of Bishnoi, as per the police.
Fauji was nabbed along with another shooter named Kashish, alias Kuldeep, from Gujarat's Kutch district.
Another accused, a facilitator named Keshav Kumar, was also arrested. Kumar allegedly accompanied the shooters to Punjab's Mansa on the day of the murder, and later during reconnaissance. He also received the shooters in an Alto car after the incident.
The police had also found a consignment of weapons, including eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols, and one assault rifle.
Fauji and Kashish are among the eight shooters who have been charged with the popular Punjabi singer's murder.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.