Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Police Arrests Gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria

Earlier, the Delhi Police nabbed the two "main shooters" who allegedly gunned down Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa on 29 May.

One of the shooters named Priyavrat, alias Fauji, was in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the right-hand man of Bishnoi, as per the police.

Fauji was nabbed along with another shooter named Kashish, alias Kuldeep, from Gujarat's Kutch district.

Another accused, a facilitator named Keshav Kumar, was also arrested. Kumar allegedly accompanied the shooters to Punjab's Mansa on the day of the murder, and later during reconnaissance. He also received the shooters in an Alto car after the incident.

The police had also found a consignment of weapons, including eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols, and one assault rifle.