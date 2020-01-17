MoS Welcomes SC ‘Verdict’ Before Court Pronounced Order

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik has issued a statement on his official letter head, welcoming a Supreme Court judgment that was never delivered.

The apex court on Thursday, 16 January, reserved its order on a plea by a mining company seeking its nod to commercially use and transport the already mined iron ore lying unused in its mines in Goa.

However, the Union minister, who is also a Member of Parliament from North Goa constituency, issued a statement welcoming the Supreme Court "judgement" on iron ore mines in the state.