Ram Mandir Trust Files FIR Against Delhi Man Over ‘Fraud’ Website

The complaint starts with referring to the Supreme Court directions on the Ayodhya verdict, "The government of India on 5 February 2020 formed a trust called the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra." Then the complaint goes on to name the 15 members of the trust.

The complaint then details the State Bank of India account that the Ram Mandir trust opened on 19 February and clarifies that the trust 'is the only authorised entity to collect donations in India for the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple'.

The operative part of the complaint reads: It has come to the notice of the Trust that in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction, using the Trust’s logo, a bogus entity by the name of Shri Ram Lala claims to be working for the said construction and has opened a twitter account as well as a website named rammandirayodhya to collect donations. This is illegal and the society could get fooled and donate in the name of temple construction to this bogus entity.