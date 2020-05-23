Passengers of a Bihar-bound Shramik Special train allegedly resorted to hurling brickbats to protest the scarcity of food and water in the train, PTI reported.The passengers reportedly complained that their train, which was headed towards Darbhanga from Bengaluru, had no arrangements for food and water over the course of the journey.As the train made a stop at the Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao station on Saturday, 23 May, the passengers got off the train and hurled pieces of bricks and stones.Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel pacified the passengers and the train continued journey, the report said.Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the station master was directed to provide potable water for the passengers.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.