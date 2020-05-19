A ‘Shramik Special’ train enroute Jaipur from Kerala’s Tirur derailed in Mangaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, 19 May, ANI reported.The incident took place at 2 am in Padil, Mangaluru, but no injuries were reported.The train reportedly resumed its journey after the derailed engine was replaced. The track restoration work is underway according to ANI.Meanwhile, the South Western Railway (SWR) zone operated nine special trains on Monday to ferry 13,381 migrants back home to five north Indian states, an official said, as quoted by IANS.The details of the trains are as follows:Hubli to Basti in Uttar Pradesh (UP) at 12.10 pm with 1,443 passengersMalur (on the outskirts of Bengaluru) to Madhubani in Bihar at 2.50 pm with 1,520 passengersChikka Bannavara station to Azamgarh in UP at 4.42 pm with 1,500 passengersMalur to Madhubani at 4.50 pm with 1,450 migrantsA train to Guwahati at 4.45 pm with 1,507 migrantsChikka Bannavara to Basti in UP at 6.30 pm with 1,507 passengersMalur to Jasidiah in Jharkhand at 6.30 pm with 1,520 migrantsBengaluru Cantonment station to Howrah in West Bengal at 7.55 pm with 1,515 migrantsBengaluru Cantonment to Guwahati at 10.20 pm with 1,419 migrantsThe special trains are being run following the Ministry of Home Affairs' permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)Of Migrants Gathered at Ghaziabad, 9k Got Train Tickets in One Day