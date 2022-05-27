ADVERTISEMENT

'Free Me of This Cruel Post, Give It to Your Secretary': Min Urges Ashok Gehlot

Reacting to the appeal on Friday, Gehlot said that the minister 'shouldn't be taken seriously.'

A Rajasthan state minister on Thursday, 26 May, made a public request to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asking the CM to 'free him from this cruel ministerial post.'

Reacting to the appeal on Friday, the CM told news agency ANI that the minister 'shouldn't be taken seriously.'

Ashok Chandna, the minister of sports and youth Affairs, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, and disaster management and relief in Rajasthan took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote in Hindi:

"Honourable chief minister, I request you to free me from this humiliating ministerial post, and give the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you."
Ashok Chanda

Kuldeep Ranka is the principal secretary to CM Gehlot, while Chandna is an MLA from the Bundi constituency.

Responding to this, the CM said, "He is under a lot of work pressure. He might have come under tension and made a statement, we should not take it seriously. I am yet to speak to him," ANI quoted.

The exchange comes days after a Rajasthan tribal leader and MLA from Durgapur had discord over land deed distribution. Ganesh Ghoghra had offered to resign from his post on 18 May, claiming that he was being 'neglected'.

(With inputs from ANI.)

