‘Troops Violated Powers’: Army Orders Action in J&K Encounter Case

The Indian Army has found ‘prima facie’ evidence indicating that troops violated the powers vested under AFSPA in connection with an alleged encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in July, in which three men were killed.

Initiating disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found "prima facie answerable", the army said:

"Inquiry ordered by Army authorities into Op Amshipora, Shopian has concluded. Inquiry brought out prima facie evidence indicating that during operation, powers vested under AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and Do’s and Don’ts of COAS as approved by Supreme Court contravened."