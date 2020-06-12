At least one person was killed and two others were injured in firing by Nepalese police along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday, 12 June, ANI reported quoting officials.“At around 8:40 am a family was going to Nepal. They were stopped by Nepali security personnel at the border and asked to go back which triggered a verbal altercation. Nepal security personnel fired around 15 rounds, in which three persons were injured and one person died,” DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra told AN.“One person has been detained by Nepali security personnel and we’re in talks with them so that they release hima nd matters don’t escalate. Everything happened in Nepal, not on the Indian side,” he added.“Incident happened deep inside Nepalese territory, situation is normal now,” said Chandra.Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar told IANS that the injured have been admitted to the hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger.The incident comes amid heightened border tensions between the two countries. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.