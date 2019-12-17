‘Shoot at Sight’: MoS On Those Damaging Public Property Over CAA

‘Shoot at Sight’: MoS On Those Damaging Public Property Over CAA

Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, on Tuesday, 17 December, directed concerned officials to shoot protesters if they inflicted damage on public property, after anti-Citizenship Act protests gripped the nation.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Angadi said, "I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities that if anybody destroys public property, including Railways, as a minister, I direct them to shoot at sight."

Further, he said about 13 lakh Railway employees put their blood and sweat into the development and cleanliness of Railways, and it goes to waste when “anti-social elements supported by the Opposition trigger problems”.
The Minister of State said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not harm any citizens. "Those who are minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh – for them, we have given the right to stay in India," he explained.

Angadi also blamed local minorities for indulging in violence.

