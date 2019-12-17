‘Shoot at Sight’: MoS On Those Damaging Public Property Over CAA
Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, on Tuesday, 17 December, directed concerned officials to shoot protesters if they inflicted damage on public property, after anti-Citizenship Act protests gripped the nation.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Angadi said, "I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities that if anybody destroys public property, including Railways, as a minister, I direct them to shoot at sight."
Loading...
The Minister of State said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not harm any citizens. "Those who are minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh – for them, we have given the right to stay in India," he explained.
Angadi also blamed local minorities for indulging in violence.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)