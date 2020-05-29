A harrowing video emerged on Wednesday, 27 May, from Muzzafarpur station in Bihar where a toddler is seen standing near the dead body of a woman, playing with the blanket that covers her. Another child with a bottle of water in his hand is seen standing nearby. The Patna High Court on Thursday, 28 May, called the case “shocking and unfortunate”, according to a report by NDTV.The Patna High Court raised a bunch of questions. They asked, “Was a post-mortem done? Did the lady actually die of hunger? What action stands taken by the law enforcing agencies? Were the last rights of the deceased performed as per the custom, tradition and the instructions issued by the government? Above all, who is now taking care of the children/sibling(s), who unfortunately lost their mother in these times of distress?”Additional Advocate General SD Yadav, who represented the Bihar government, said that there was no post-mortem that had been conducted, and no FIR was registered either. The family of the deceased was allowed to take the body after they had recorded statements with the railways authorities at Muzaffarpur station. He also added that he would be in touch with the family for any assistance that was required from his end.The case would be heard again on 3 June, said the Patna High Court. They added that facts should be submitted “on the personal affidavit of the concerned principal secretaries” before the Court hearing.Woman Found Dead at Muzaffarpur Stn; Police, Kin Differ Over CauseWho Was The Woman?Thee deceased has been identified as Arbina Khatoon (35). She was travelling in the Shramik train from Ahmedabad to her house in Bihar's Katihar. Due to lack of employment, she along with her two children, Arman and Rehmat, decided to return home. She was accompanied by her sister Kohinoor and brother-in-law Wazir.While the railway police says that the woman had a prolonged illness, the family refutes the claim.The Quint spoke to Arbina' sister and brother-in-law about her health. Wazir said, “She had been working in Ahmedabad since eight months. She did not get sick then. We lived together and we didn't know about her illness, how does the Railways know? Arbina was not sick. It was so hot in the train that anyone could have died.”(With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.