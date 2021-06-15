‘Uphold Ram’s Dignity’: Sena Questions Modi on Ayodhya ‘Land Scam’

The editorial read, “A new scam has come to the fore during the construction of the temple of Lord Shri Ram in the city of Ayodhya. For the construction of Ram temple, the central government established a 'Nyas', the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust was supposed to make all the economic transactions for the construction of the Ram temple.”

“Since all the people in the trust were Hindutva nationalists,” the editorial added, “there was no room for any doubt. But Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh revealed a shocking information, just 10 minutes ago. He has claimed that the land purchased for 2 crores has been acquired by the Ram Temple trust for Rs 18.5 crores. With the demand for investigation of this entire episode through CBI and ED, the smoke of suspicion has started rising from what is definitely going wrong under the guise of Ram temple construction.”