'Have PTSD': HC Probe Confirms Police Torture, Now Dalit Activist Awaits Justice

“The police officers stripped me naked, tied my hands, asked me to stretch my legs, stood next to my private parts, and hit my thighs with a six-feet-long rod,” claimed 27-year-old Shiv Kumar, a Dalit and labour rights activist.

On a cold December afternoon, Kumar met The Quint in his modest two-room house in Kundli, a small town along the Delhi-Haryana border. Kumar is associated with Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan — a labour union working in Haryana -- and was at the forefront of the farmers' protest in 2020 and 2021.

On 16 January 2021, Kumar was arrested by the Haryana police for protesting against the Kundli Industrial Association over alleged unpaid wages and harassment of workers. He was let out on bail on 4 March 2021.

At the time, Kumar had alleged custodial torture.