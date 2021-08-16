Shillong Unrest: Who is the Ex-HNLC Leader? Why Was He Killed?

The Meghalaya government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, former leader of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), who was killed in an encounter during a raid at his residence in Shillong during the wee hours of Friday, 13 July.

The Meghalaya government's order comes amid reports and visuals of protests, vandalism and arson emerging from the state capital of Shillong, as well as neighbouring areas.

Thangkhiew's death has invoked massive outrage amid the public, who have dubbed it a 'fake encounter' and a violation of human rights by the police.

This also led to the state Home Minister tendering his resignation, and the cabinet taking a slew of decisions pertaining to the incident and the outrage.