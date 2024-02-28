Shillong Teer Result Today 28 February 2024: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and 2

Shillong Teer Result on 28 February 2024: The name of the archery competition held in Shillong, Meghalaya, is Shillong Teer. For the residents of this state, it is among the greatest options for leisure. The Polo Ground hosts this lottery every day, Monday through Saturday. In two rounds, competitors must shoot arrows at a pre-established target. The players who score the most points in both the first and second rounds are the winners.

The state also hosts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer, which are similar to Shillong Teer game. The Shillong Teer result is revealed as a two-digit number on the meghalayateer.com website. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is in charge of organising the game, which is legal.