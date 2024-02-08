Shillong Teer Result Today 8 February 2024: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and 2

Shillong Teer Result on 8 February 2024: Shillong Teer is the name of the archery competition that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best source of recreation for those living in this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The winners are the players with the highest combined score from the first and second rounds.

Similar to the Shillong Teer game, the state also hosts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer result is displayed on the meghalayateer.com website as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.