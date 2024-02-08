ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Result Today 8 February 2024: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and 2

Shillong Teer Result for Today 8 February 2024 has been declared. Get First and second round winning numbers.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Result on 8 February 2024: Shillong Teer is the name of the archery competition that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best source of recreation for those living in this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The winners are the players with the highest combined score from the first and second rounds.

Similar to the Shillong Teer game, the state also hosts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer result is displayed on the meghalayateer.com website as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Rules of Playing Shillong Teer Game

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Archers must aim their shots at a pre-established target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the game is the one who makes the most hits in the allotted two minutes.

How To Get Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. There are more than 5,000 ticket booking counters spread out across different districts of Shillong. A Shillong Teer ticket might cost anything between Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today

Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer result on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 8 February 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Winning Numbers for 8 February 2024

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Coming Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Soon

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Coming Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Soon

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 24

Winning number for Second Round: 78

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 63

Winning number for Second Round: 35

Shillong Morning Teer

Winning number for First Round: 27

Winning number for Second Round: 80

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 00, 63, 22, 33

House: 0, 4

Ending: 5, 2

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 16, 10, 46, 34

House: 1, 8

Ending: 6, 2

Published: 
