Shillong Teer Result Today, 20 November 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today on 20 November 2023: Shillong Teer result is declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association every day from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm and 5 pm on meghalayateer.com. The result is announced in a two-digit number along with common numbers, dream numbers, hit numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.
Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It is a unique source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya. The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within two minutes.
Where and How To Buy Shillong Teer Tickets?
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?
Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer results for first and second round on Monday, 20 November 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 20 November 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Note: Shillong Teer first round result is declared at 3:35 pm while as the second round result is announced at 4:45 pm).
Shillong Teer Result: Common Numbers on 20 November 2023
Forecast: 01, 82; House: 9; Ending: 1
Forecast: 55; House: 3; Ending: 5
To earn the Shillong Teer winning amount, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 to guess the number of arrows shot. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.
Shillong Teer: Rules To Win Prize Money
Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)