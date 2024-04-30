Shillong Teer Result Today on 30 April 2024: Find Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer, the Meghalaya's unique lottery game, is run by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held every day from Monday to Saturday at the Shillong Polo Stadium, it encourages the growth of local youth's archery talents while also offering alluring cash rewards. The winning numbers, common numbers, and lucky numbers for round 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 are listed below.
The rules of Shillong Teer Lottery are simple. Players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds in order to win. The first round of Shillong Teer (morning) generally takes place at the afternoon while as the second round (night teer) takes place in the evening up to 9 pm.
The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer Result is posted as a two-digit number on the website, after it is officially announced.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT on 30 APRIL 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 37
Winning number for Second Round: 42
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 73
Winning number for Second Round: 19
There are over 5,000 ticket booking counters spread out across different districts of Shillong from where users can get the Shillong Teer tickets. Users are advised to buy the tickets from authentic counters only. A Shillong Teer ticket might cost anything between Rs 1 and Rs 100.
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: 98
Winning number for Second Round: 71
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:12 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: 28
Winning number for Second Round: Result Soon
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning number for First Round: 94
Winning number for Second Round: 06
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
In this lottery game, your reward is based on how much you bet and how accurately you guess. For instance, you could win Rs 80 if you bet Rs 1 and accurately predict the first round. For a Rs 1 stake, you may win Rs 60 if your estimation in the second round is accurate. You might win up to Rs 4,000 if you bet Rs 1 on each round and correctly predict both outcomes.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 30 April 2024.
You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.
