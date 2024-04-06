Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 6 April 2024

The Shillong Teer game is an interesting archery game that promotes the sport and motivates people to participate in it. Interested participants patiently await the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 6 April 2024. The Rounds 1 and 2 results PDFs will be available only on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can download the PDFs and check the lucky winning numbers as soon as the links are activated. Make sure to keep a close eye on the site to know the official updates.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 6 April, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association on the site. Along with the winning numbers, you can check the dream numbers, lucky numbers, and common numbers on meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is popular in the state.