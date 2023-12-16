Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shillong Teer Result Today, 16 December: Check Morning and Evening Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result: Check winning and common numbers of all Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Khanapara Teer, and more

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Result Today, 16 December: Check Morning and Evening Teer Results
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shillong Teer Result Today, 16 December 2023 Live Updates: Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.

Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and result of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for today, Saturday, 15 December 2023.

Also Read

Shillong Teer Result Today, 15 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer Result Today, 15 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today

Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result on 16 December 2023.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 16 December 2023.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shillong Teer Result (Morning): Winning Numbers

Here are the winning numbers of Shillong Teer Morning.

First Round: 85

Second Round: 97

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Khanpara Teer Result

First Round Result: To Be Declared

Second Round Result: To Be Declared

Also Read

Shillong Teer Result for Today, 14 December 2023: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer Result for Today, 14 December 2023: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Results
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round Result: To Be Declared

Second Round Result: To Be Declared

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Juwai Teer Result

First Round Result: To Be Declared

Second Round Result: To Be Declared

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shillong Teer Result

First Round Result: To Be Declared

Second Round Result: To Be Declared

Also Read

Shillong Teer Result Today, 13 December: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results?

Shillong Teer Result Today, 13 December: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of the state. Shillong Teer Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

The winners will receive Shillong Teer Prize money in accordance with the amount each player wagered. For instance, the winner will receive Rs 80 if a player wagers Rs 1 in the first round and correctly predicts the number of arrows shot. The reward money is Rs 60 if the guess is right and the wager is Rs 1 for the second round. On the other hand, the reward money is Rs 4000 if, after staking Rs 1, the guess is accurate for both rounds.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×