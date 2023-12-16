Shillong Teer Result Today, 16 December: Check Morning and Evening Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result Today, 16 December 2023 Live Updates: Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.
Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and result of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for today, Saturday, 15 December 2023.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result on 16 December 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 16 December 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
Shillong Teer Result (Morning): Winning Numbers
Here are the winning numbers of Shillong Teer Morning.
First Round: 85
Second Round: 97
Khanpara Teer Result
First Round Result: To Be Declared
Second Round Result: To Be Declared
Jowai Ladrymbai Result
First Round Result: To Be Declared
Second Round Result: To Be Declared
Juwai Teer Result
First Round Result: To Be Declared
Second Round Result: To Be Declared
Shillong Teer Result
First Round Result: To Be Declared
Second Round Result: To Be Declared
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of the state. Shillong Teer Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
The winners will receive Shillong Teer Prize money in accordance with the amount each player wagered. For instance, the winner will receive Rs 80 if a player wagers Rs 1 in the first round and correctly predicts the number of arrows shot. The reward money is Rs 60 if the guess is right and the wager is Rs 1 for the second round. On the other hand, the reward money is Rs 4000 if, after staking Rs 1, the guess is accurate for both rounds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)