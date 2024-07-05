Shillong Teer Result Today, 5 July 2024: Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Today

Shillong Teer Result on 5 July 2024: The famous archery game Shillong Teer is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. It is played daily from Monday to Saturday at the polo ground. The rules of this game are easy. Participants have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target in two shooting rounds. In addition to winning prize money, Shillong Teer helps people to enhance their archery skills.
Shillong Teer Results are declared daily on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round result is released in the afternoon, followed by the second round results in the evening.
Some other similar teer games that take place in Shillong are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means.
Shillong Teer Tickets
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
Shillong Teer Lottery Reward
In Shillong Teer lottery game, your reward is based on how much you bet and how accurately you guess. For instance, you could win Rs 80, if you bet Rs 1 and accurately predict the first round. For a Rs 1 stake, you may win Rs 60, if your estimation in the second round is accurate. You might win up to Rs 4,000, if you bet Rs 1 on each round and correctly predict both outcomes.
How to Check Shillong Teer Result Today?
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Live Result for 5 July 2024.
You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT on 5 JULY 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 24
Winning number for Second Round: 66
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 89
Winning number for Second Round: 13
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: 47
Winning number for Second Round: 08
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: 00
Winning number for Second Round: Result Soon
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: 31
Winning number for Second Round: Result Soon
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
