Shillong Teer Result Today, 24 January: Check First & Second Round Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result: Check winning and common numbers of all Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Khanapara Teer, and more

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Result Today, 24 January 2024 Live Updates: Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.

Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and result of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for today, Wednesday, 24 January 2024.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today

Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result on 24 January 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 24 January

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.

Juwai Teer Result Timing

  • Winning number for First Round: Result soon

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 2:15 pm

Shillong Morning Teer Result 

  • Winning number for First Round: 15

  • Winning number for Second Round: 80

Juwai Morning Teer Result 

  • Winning number for First Round: 51

  • Winning number for Second Round: 22

Khanapara Teer Result Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: 47, 39, 05, 67

  • House: 6, 5

  • Ending: 9, 8

Shillong Teer Result Timing

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:40 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm

Khanapara Teer Result Numbers

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm

Jowai Lad-Rymbai Result

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

Jowai Night Teer Result

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

Shillong Night Teer Result

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

Topics:  Shillong   Shillong Teer Result 

