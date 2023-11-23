Join Us On:
Shillong Teer Result Today, 23 November 2023: Check Round 1 and Round 2 Winners

Shillong Teer Result for 23 November 2023: You can download the lottery result from meghalayateer.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Result Today, 23 November 2023: Check Round 1 and Round 2 Winners
The Shillong Teer Result today, on Thursday, 23 November 2023, will be available on the official website for participants. The Round 1 and Round 2 Shillong Teer winning numbers will be declared on the website - meghalayateer.com. According to the latest official details, the results are likely to be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. One should note that some similar competitions conducted in the state include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.

Participants should go through the Shillong Teer Result today, on Thursday, 23 November, carefully to see if they are among the winners. The result is declared in a two-digit number by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday. You should go to the website - meghalayateer.com to know the latest updates about the lottery sambad result. One should stay informed.

Anybody can participate in the teer lottery game after buying the tickets in the morning. This is a legal archery game where players have to hit the target to win. We will state the rules of the game for those who are playing it for the first time.

Shillong Teer Game: How To Play

Shillong Teer is an archery game that is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It is an interesting source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya. The ones who participate in the game get fifty arrows.

In the first round of the game, players can shoot around thirty arrows and in the second round, they have to shoot the rest twenty.

The ones who hit the target the maximum number of times within two minutes win the game. The winners for Thursday will be announced soon so stay alert.

You can buy the Shillong Teer lottery tickets from around 5,000 ticket booking counters. The price of the tickets can be between Rs 1 to Rs 100. The counters usually open after 10 am from Monday to Saturday.

Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad Result, 23 November: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the simple process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer lottery sambad result on Thursday, 23 November 2023:

  • Visit the website - meghalayateer.com to find the lottery result link.

  • Click on the option "Shillong Teer Winning Numbers for 23 November" on the page.

  • The results for Round 1 and Round 2 will be displayed on your screen.

  • Go through the winners and download the results.

