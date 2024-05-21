ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Result Today 21 May 2024: Round 1 & 2 Winning Numbers for All Teer

Shillong Teer Result for 21 May 2024 has been declared. Check first and second round winning numbers.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Result: The Shillong Teer result for Tuesday, 21 May 2024 has been declared, and is now available on the official website, at meghalayateer.com. Shillong Teer is a well-liked archery based lottery game in Meghalaya, India. The rules of this game are simple, players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds in order to win. 

The first round of Shillong Teer (morning) generally takes place before the afternoon while as the second round (night teer) takes place in the evening up to 9 pm.

The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer Result is posted as a two-digit number on the aforementioned website, after it is officially announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Tickets

There are over 5,000 ticket booking counters spread out across different districts of Shillong from where users can get the Shillong Teer tickets. Users are advised to buy the tickets from authentic counters only. A Shillong Teer ticket might cost anything between Rs 1 and Rs 100.

Steps To Check Shillong Teer Result

Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 21 May 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer game every day, and it is completely legal. The Shillong Teer lottery is held at the Polo Ground every day from Monday through Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT

SHILLONG TEER RESULT on 21 MAY 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 50

Winning number for Second Round: 57

ADVERTISEMENT

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 33

Winning number for Second Round: 21

ADVERTISEMENT

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 62

Winning number for Second Round: 05

ADVERTISEMENT

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 5:07 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:55 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Published: 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×