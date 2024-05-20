Shillong Teer Result Today, 20 May 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result 20 May 2024: The Shillong Teer result for Monday, 20 May 2024 has been declared, and is now available on the official website, at meghalayateer.com. Shillong Teer is a well-liked archery based lottery game in Meghalaya, India. The rules of this game are simple, players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds in order to win.
The first round of Shillong Teer (morning) generally takes place before the afternoon while as the second round (night teer) takes place in the evening up to 9 pm.
The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer Result is posted as a two-digit number on the aforementioned website, after it is officially announced.
How To Buy Shillong Teer Tickets?
There are over 5,000 ticket booking counters spread out across different districts of Shillong from where users can get the Shillong Teer tickets. Users are advised to buy the tickets from authentic counters only.
What is the Price of Shillong Teer Tickets?
A Shillong Teer ticket might cost anything between Rs 1 and Rs 100.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result?
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result on Monday, 20 May 2024
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 20 May 2024.
You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT on 20 MAY 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 81
Winning number for Second Round: 67
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer game every day, and it is completely legal. The Shillong Teer lottery is held at the Polo Ground every day from Monday through Saturday.
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winning number for First Round: 04
Winning number for Second Round: 79
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: 95
Winning number for Second Round: 30
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result Soon
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result Soon
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
