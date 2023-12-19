Shillong Teer Result Today, 19 December 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today on 19 December 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional lottery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. This game is one of the best recreational sources for the youth of the state. Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association daily from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm and 5 pm. The first and second-round results of Shillong Teer can be checked at meghalayateer.com.
Shillong Teer's result is announced in a two-digit number along with common numbers, dream numbers, hit numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and, and Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The rules of playing this game are simple.
Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.
Where and How To Book Shillong Teer Tickets?
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?
Follow the below steps to check Shillong Teer's Result on Tuesday, 19 December 2023 for the First and Second Rounds.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 19 December 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Note: Shillong Teer's first round result is declared at 3:35 pm while the second round result is announced at 4:45 pm).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)