Shillong Teer Result Today, 1 July 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result 1 July 2024: The famous archery game Shillong Teer is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. It takes place daily from Monday to Saturday at the polo ground. Participants have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds.

In addition to winning prize money, Shillong Teer helps people in enhancing their archery skills. Shillong Teer Results are announced daily on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round generally takes place in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means.