Shillong Teer Result for 29 February 2024 Declared: Round 1 & 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today: Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 29 February 2024 has been declared on the official website, meghalayateer.com. In Shillong, Meghalaya, people play an archery game called Shillong Teer. For residents of the state, it is among the greatest options for leisure. The Polo Ground hosts this lottery every day from Monday through Saturday. In two rounds, competitors must shoot arrows at a pre-established target. The players who make the most hits on the target in the first and second rounds emerges as the winner.

Shillong Teer Result is declared in a two digit number for both round 1 and 2. Other similar competitions in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. The game is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.