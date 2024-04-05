Shillong Teer Result Today, 5 April 2024: Check the Winners for Rounds 1 and 2

The Shillong Teer is a unique and distinctive archery game that is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) from Monday to Saturday. Players are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 5 April. One should note that Rounds 1 and 2 results will be released after 4 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. All participants should check the winning numbers for both rounds and claim the money from the association.
The Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 5 April, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm, by KHASA. One can check the winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, etc, on meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association includes twelve clubs. It conducts the Teer lottery game at the Polo Stadium. Please note that the game is not held on Sunday.
Along with the Shillong Teer winning numbers, you can also check Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer winners. Make sure to note the result timings before participating in the games.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game: 5 April
According to the Shillong Teer lottery game rules, participants have to shoot fifty arrows at a target within two minutes. The arrows must be divided between two rounds, thirty in Round 1 and the rest in Round 2.
The player who can hit the target perfectly the maximum number of times is announced the winner. They can claim the prize money after betting the right number.
You can participate in the Teer lottery game only after buying the tickets from the designated counters. They are usually up for sale after 10 am on the scheduled days. The prices start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 50.
Shillong Teer Result for 5 April 2024: How To Download
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for 5 April 2024, online:
Open the Teer website - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the "Shillong Teer Result for 5 April 2024" option on the page.
The Teer winning numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 will display on your screen.
Download the PDFs.
Winning Numbers for 5 April 2024
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winner for First Round - 33
Winner for Second Round - 55
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winner for First Round - 62
Winner for Second Round - 81
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - 29
Winner for Second Round - 47
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - 3:55 pm
Winner for Second Round - 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - 4:10 pm
Winner for Second Round - 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winner for Jowai - 4:35 pm
Winner for Ladrymbai: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round: 7:30 pm
Winner for Second Round - 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - 8:15 pm
Winner for Second Round - 9 pm