Shillong Teer Result for 28 March 2024: Know Round 1 and 2 Winners for Today

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 28 March 2024, will be released soon on the website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organised the Teer lottery game and is gearing up to announce the winners. The Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that takes place at the Shillong Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday. Interested people in the state can participate in the draw after buying the tickets in the morning.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 28 March, will be released between 4 pm and 5 pm on meghalayateer.com for all interested participants. You can go through the winning numbers, common numbers, and other announcements on the website. Lucky winners can claim huge prize money from the lottery conducting body. Stay alert to know the latest updates about the result.
The Shillong Teer results are declared in two rounds. Apart from Shillong Teer, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) also organizes Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. You can participate in the Teer lottery draws and win cash prizes.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game for 28 March: Details
All participants must check the rules of the Shillong Teer game. Once the lottery game begins, you will be given fifty arrows. Try to shoot the arrows at a specific target within two minutes correctly.
You can divide the arrows and shoot the first thirty in Round 1 and the rest twenty in Round 2. The ones who can shoot the majority of arrows correctly at the spot are declared the winners.
According to the latest details, the Teer tickets are up for sale after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. They are available at around 5000 ticket booking counters and you can buy your ticket from any one of them.
Shillong Teer Result for 28 March 2024: Steps To Download
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 28 March 2024:
Check meghalayateer.com for the lottery draw link.
Tap on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 28 March 2024".
The Rounds 1 and 2 winners for Thursday will appear on your screen.
Download the results from the site.
According to the latest official details announced by KHASA, the Shillong Teer winning numbers for Round 1 will be announced at 3:55 pm. The Shillong Teer result for Round 2 will be declared at 4:50 pm.
