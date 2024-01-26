Shillong Teer Result Today, 26 January 2024: Know First and Second Round Winners

Shillong Teer is the name of an interesting archery game that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation that allows lucky players to claim prize money. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 26 January 2024, will be declared on the official website - meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm. Players are requested to keep a close eye on the site to know all the details about the winners today.
For those who do not know, the Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground. Other similar state competitions include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.
Shillong Teer Game: Rules and Teer Ticket Details
The Shillong Teer results are announced in a two-digit number. The game is completely legal and you can participate in it after buying the tickets in the morning.
Each participant receives a total of fifty arrows which they have to shoot at a specific target correctly. The ones to shoot the maximum number of arrows at the target win the game. While you can shoot around thirty arrows in Round 1, the rest of the twenty can be shot in the second round.
The winner of the game is the one who can shoot the maximum number of arrows within two minutes.
The Shillong Teer tickets are available after 10 am from Monday to Saturday, at 5000 ticket booking counters. You must buy them to participate in the archery game and win prizes.
Shillong Teer Result for 26 January 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you have to follow if you want to download the Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 26 January 2024, online:
Browse through the official website of the Shillong Teer Game - meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, click on the link stating "Shillong Teer Result for 26 January 2024".
The first and second round results for morning and evening Teer will display on your screen.
Download the results from the site.
