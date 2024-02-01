Shillong Teer Result for 1 February: Download Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

The Shillong Teer is an addictive archery game that is conducted at the Polo Ground, in Shillong, Meghalaya. This game is one of the best sources of recreation and allows lucky winners to claim exciting prizes. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 1 February 2024, will be declared soon on the official website - meghalayateer.com for curious participants. One should note that the game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it is legal.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 1 February, will be announced in two rounds. The results are usually declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com for participants to download. Other lottery sambad draws organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer. Stay alert to know the winners.