Shillong Teer Result for 28 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners for Today

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya conducts the Shillong Teer lottery game from Monday to Saturday at the Shillong Polo Stadium. One should note that the Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 28 June, will be announced between 4 pm to 5 pm. Participants of the Teer lottery game can download the result PDFs from the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested people can check the latest announcements on the website to know the lucky winners for today.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 28 June 2024, will be released in a PDF format for both rounds so that it is easier for participants to download them. You can check and download the winning numbers from meghalayateer.com at the scheduled time. Any changes in the timings will be informed earlier by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
You can also participate in other Teer lottery draw competitions like Jowai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer, and Khanapara Teer. Concerned people should remember the result timings and the rules of the competitions.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game for 28 June 2024: Rules
The Shillong Teer lottery sambad game is very easy. All archers receive fifty arrows to shoot at a specific target. The game has two rounds so the archers must divide their arrows.
You can use around thirty arrows in the first round and the remaining twenty in the last round. Aim them correctly at the target if you want to win the competition and claim prizes from the lottery-conducting body.
The Teer lottery sambad tickets can be purchased after 10 am from 5,000 ticket booking counters across Meghalaya. Interested people should buy them from the correct counters if they want to participate in the game.
Please remember that the game is not conducted on Sunday. The ticket counters are also closed.
Shillong Teer Result for 28 June 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 28 June 2024, online:
Browse through meghalayateer.com to find the active result link.
Click on the active option "Shillong Teer Result for 28 June 2024" on the homepage of the website.
The Teer lottery sambad result PDFs will open on a new page.
Check the winners and download the PDFs to your device.
Winning Numbers for 28 June 2024
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 85
Round 2 Winner: 10
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 86
Round 2 Winner: 56
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: TBA
Round 2 Winner: TBA
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: Result at 4:12 pm
Round 2 Winner: Result at 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: Result at 4:21 pm
Round 2 Winner: Result at 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: Result at 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: Result at 7:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)