Shillong Teer Result for 28 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners for Today

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya conducts the Shillong Teer lottery game from Monday to Saturday at the Shillong Polo Stadium. One should note that the Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 28 June, will be announced between 4 pm to 5 pm. Participants of the Teer lottery game can download the result PDFs from the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested people can check the latest announcements on the website to know the lucky winners for today.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 28 June 2024, will be released in a PDF format for both rounds so that it is easier for participants to download them. You can check and download the winning numbers from meghalayateer.com at the scheduled time. Any changes in the timings will be informed earlier by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.