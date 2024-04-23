Shillong Teer Result for Today, 23 April 2024: Winners for Rounds 1 and 2 Soon

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 23 April 2024, will be declared on the website - meghalayateer.com. Participants of the Teer lottery draw are waiting to know the lucky winners. The Shillong Teer game is an interesting archery competition that is held from Monday to Saturday. The game is usually not played on Sunday. The results for Rounds 1 and 2 are declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website for all interested participants in the state.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 23 April, will be released in PDF formats so that is easier to download them. Both PDFs will be available on meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises the Teer lottery sambad and announces the winning numbers. Participants must go through the latest announcements on the website carefully.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) consists of twelve clubs and conducts other Teer games like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The results for all the draws are released at a specific time.
Shillong Teer Game for 23 April 2024: Details
The rules of the Shillong Teer game are simple and easy to remember. All participants are given fifty arrows at the start of the game. They must divide the arrows between two rounds.
In the first round, expert archers can shoot thirty arrows and they can shoot up to twenty arrows in the second round. The one who can shoot the maximum number of arrows correctly is the winner.
You can claim the prize money after predicting correctly in either round. Be careful while predicting the number.
The Shillong Teer tickets are up for sale after 10 am at 5000 ticket booking counters. One should buy the tickets soon to participate in the game.
Shillong Teer Result for 23 April 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, 23 April 2024:
Browse through the website - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 23 April 2024" on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF will open on a new page.
Download the Rounds 1 and 2 results from the site.
Winning Numbers for 23 April 2024
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: 78
Winner for Round 2: 24
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winner for Round 1: 17
Winner for Round 2: 89
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winner for Round 1: 93
Winner for Round 2: 03
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 4:12 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 4:10 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 4:35 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 7:30 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for Round 1: Result at 8:15 pm
Winner for Round 2: Result at 9 pm
