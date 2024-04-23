Shillong Teer Result for Today, 23 April 2024: Winners for Rounds 1 and 2 Soon

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 23 April 2024, will be declared on the website - meghalayateer.com. Participants of the Teer lottery draw are waiting to know the lucky winners. The Shillong Teer game is an interesting archery competition that is held from Monday to Saturday. The game is usually not played on Sunday. The results for Rounds 1 and 2 are declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website for all interested participants in the state.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 23 April, will be released in PDF formats so that is easier to download them. Both PDFs will be available on meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises the Teer lottery sambad and announces the winning numbers. Participants must go through the latest announcements on the website carefully.