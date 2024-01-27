Shillong Teer Result for 27 January 2024: How To Check Rounds 1 & 2 Results Here

Shillong Teer is an archery contest that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 27 January 2024, is set to be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com for interested participants. The ones who played the game today are eagerly waiting to know the Rounds 1 and 2 results. You have to download the PDF from the website after the links are activated.
The Shillong Teer game is legal and it is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The tickets are available in the morning and the ones who buy them on time can participate in the game. The Teer game is held at the Polo Ground. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today on Saturday, 27 January.
Along with the Shillong Teer game, interested people can take part in other competitions like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer result is announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in a two-digit number.
Shillong Teer Result: How To Play and Ticket Price
Before you take part in the Shillong Teer game, it is crucial to know all the rules. Each player gets fifty arrows and they must shoot all of them in two rounds. You can shoot the first thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest in Round 2.
The player who can hit the specific target the most number of times within two minutes is announced the winner at the end. You have to guess the number correctly to claim the prize money.
One should note that the tickets are available for sale after 10 am at the designated counters.
The prices of the Shillong Teer Tickets start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 100, as per the official details. You must buy them on time if you want to participate in the archery game.
Shillong Teer Result Today, 27 January 2024: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results
Let's go through the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result today for Rounds 1 and 2 on Saturday, 27 January 2024:
Browse through the website - meghalayateer.com.
Find and click on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 27 January 2024" on the homepage.
The Rounds 1 and 2 results for morning and evening draws will display on your screen.
Download the results from the official site.
