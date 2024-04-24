Shillong Teer Result for 24 April 2024: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducted the Shillong Teer game on Wednesday. Players are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today, 24 April 2024, so they can check the winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, etc. The Teer lottery result will be released on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can download the Rounds 1 and 2 results as soon as the links are activated by the association on the official site.

The Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 24 April, is scheduled to be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. The Round 1 Teer lottery sambad PDF will be declared around 4 pm and the Round 2 winner will be released around 5 pm. Keep a close eye on the website - meghalayateer.com for the results updates and other important details.