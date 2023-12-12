Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today

The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association between 4 pm and 5 pm. The lottery sambad game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. It is an interesting recreational activity for people in Meghalaya. You can take a look at the Shillong Teer result for today on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested participants must go through the winners carefully after downloading the result.

