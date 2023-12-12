Join Us On:
Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 12 December: The results will be declared on meghalayateer.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association between 4 pm and 5 pm. The lottery sambad game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. It is an interesting recreational activity for people in Meghalaya. You can take a look at the Shillong Teer result for today on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested participants must go through the winners carefully after downloading the result.

The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 12 December, will be declared at a fixed time. You can take a look at the list of winners only on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer game participants patiently wait to know the lucky winners for the day. One should stay alert on Tuesday.

The Teer lottery game is legal and anybody can participate in it. You have to buy the right lottery tickets if you want to take part in the game today. Go through all the rules of the Teer lottery if you are new.

Shillong Teer on 12 December 2023: Details

The Shillong Teer game is an exciting archery contest where the participants get fifty arrows to shoot at a particular target. They can hit around thirty arrows in the first round and the rest twenty in the second round.

The participant who can shoot the most number of arrows correctly within two minutes is declared the winner. The Shillong Teer tickets can be bought from the designated centres only.

They are available at almost 5000 booking counters across various districts of Meghalaya. The prices of the lottery tickets range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

The tickets are usually available after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. You must buy them beforehand to avoid any rush later on.

Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad, 12 December: How To Download Result

The Shillong Teer lottery sambad result for today, Tuesday, 12 December, can be downloaded online:

  • Go to the official site of the Shillong Teer Lottery game - meghalayateer.com.

  • Tap on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023" on the homepage of the site.

  • The results for Round 1 and Round 2 will open on a new page.

  • Go through the list of lucky winners for today and download the results.

